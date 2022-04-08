The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Love You More: Through It All

Author Tami McQueeney Brings Us a Mystery on Her Novel and Investigations are Involved

“Time to hit the gym. I used to go to look good, and I do. Now I go mostly to keep my bones strong. Getting old isn’t for pussies. I’m sixty-one but I feel thirty-five.”—” — Tami McQueeney.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tami McQueeney will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book title Love You More: Through It All. It is a mysterious entangled novel about Cam’s friend Maggie, who is found dead in her bathtub, and many people suspected it was a suicide case except for Cam. She suspects murder. Soon, Cam and her husband Chris are pulled into the investigation, and people who knew it are suspects. Will the truth be disclosed, or will the end bring about more death?

“Really loved this book! I loved the main character; she was really interesting and all the characters. The story was fresh, and the plot and storyline were great. I also really want to go back and visit the Dallas/Fort Worth area again thanks to this book. I liked the mixture of mystery, romance, and food! Very sexy and fresh! I hope there are more books in this series or other books to follow!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Tami McQueeney is in her sixties, living in Fort Worth, Texas. In her free time, she loves to read, work out, and cook.

Love You More: Through It All

Written by: Tami McQueeney

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.