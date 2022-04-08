The LA Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, 2012: The Weak Economy and How to Deal with It to Empower the Citizens

Problems Affecting the Working Class and Its Awareness of American Living

“The often overlooked fact with the baby boom generation approaching retirement or recently retiring is that it puts tremendous strain on both revenue and expenses for our government.”—” — Joseph Albert Gorski.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joseph Albert Gorski will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title 2012: The Weak Economy And How To Deal With It To Empower The Citizens. The book is about money and power from the federal government and its citizens. It will result in a powerful shot in the arm for the economy without adding the deficit. It explains that it can change events. It will let the reader understand how the economy and the country can change the status of every citizen.

“By reading this book, you will learn where many other Americans come from it. The history lessons were a plus too. The author writes about political and historical events and how they have, for years, shaped America’s economy.”

— Reviewed by Aaron Washington, Hollywood Book Reviews.

Having a degree in Business Administration and a minor degree in Political Science from Rutgers-Newark College of Arts and Sciences, Joseph Albert Gorski has several books full of ideas and concepts to help the citizens of their countries. Earning a living both as a businessman and an employee, he is still on a continuous mission seeking a deeper spiritual understanding of life for himself and others.

2012: The Weak Economy and How to Deal with It to Empower the Citizens

Written by: Joseph Albert Gorski

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.