The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, 2016: The Rise of a Third Party in the Us

“The two major parties do not offer enough options to combat this unsustainable usurpation of power by the Federal Government and the Federal Reserve Bank.” — Joseph Albert Gorski.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joseph Albert Gorski will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title 2016: The Rise of a Third Party in the US. The author wanted to install in us common sense observations about our current political climate. Low statistics on people’s initiative towards the move of the two major mparties and the government itself have widened the scope of real reform. It will show realistic scenarios for the next presidential election and beyond.

“Gorski, who has written several works dealing with this subject matter, has an intelligent vision of what he believes could happen to bring about the changes that may be necessary to execute and maintain real reform in our country...Gorski’s book presents an excellent study for any politically involved reader who is speculating about innovative, positive change.”

— Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

“This book is significant to young voters who can learn a little history about how the two-party system got to where it is now and what they can do to influence changes in the future.”

— Reviewed by Arthur Thares, Hollywood Book Reviews.

2016: The Rise of a Third Party in the US

Written by: Joseph Albert Gorski

