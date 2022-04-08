The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Wand

The Future Technology is the Magical Embodiment of Evolving Human Race

“Lighting flashes on the screen, explosions go off on the sound system like stage thunder, and puffs of smoke blow out of the floor where John and I are standing. This is a lot of fun.”—” — Chuck Champlin.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Chuck Champlin will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Wand. It is a novel set up in the late 1980s in Los Angeles. Chris Walkman has an unusual topic given to him, $20,000 and making the world a better place. An enormous discussion of infinite possibilities.

The invention of pen and television broadcast antennas is the evolution that helps our people ease their curiosity. What magic can we make in this crazy world?

“Within the whimsical nature of the narrator and the idealism of those he encounters like Ivan and Petra, the reader can see a direct survey of many elements of modern life, including, but not limited to, the complete neglect of the climate entrusted to humanity juxtaposed against the backdrop of capitalism.” — Reviewed by Mihir Shah, US Review of Books.

Chuck Champlin works as a corporate communications executive at the Walt Disney Company. He is a writer, journalist, inventor, and others. In his work, he promotes the hopeful idea that every human being has creative contributions to make that will increase peace and understanding in thew orld.

Wand

Written by: Chuck Champlin

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.