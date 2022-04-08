14 Mile Road closing at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) April 11-15 for drainage work in Macomb County

Contact:

ROSEVILLE, Mich. ­- Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 11, 14 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Macomb County until Friday, April 15, weather permitting, for drainage work in the median. Traffic will be able to turn right onto M-3 and will be detoured to use the next crossover to access 14 Mile Road.

This work is part of the second year of the two-year M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project. The project resumed in February to rebuild 1.7 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between Common and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville. Work includes replacing the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, and signal modernization, along with ramp and sidewalks to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project is expected to be completed by late fall. For more information, go to MovingMacomb.org.