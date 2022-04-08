Traffic shift to eastbound I-94 lanes delayed

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Originally anticipated to start tomorrow, contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation are anticipating moving eastbound traffic onto the newly built lanes of I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road by Thursday, April 22. Wet and snowy weather has delayed some of the work necessary for the shift.

Contractors are anticipating shifting westbound I-94 traffic over to the eastbound lanes in early July to begin rebuilding the westbound lanes.

This is the second year of work on the two-year project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. The Portage Road interchange is being rebuilt with a single-point urban interchange, realigning Kilgore Road at Portage Road. The $87 million investment connects several I-94 expansion projects from west of US-131 to Sprinkle Road completed since 2008. A video explaining the project is available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

County: Kalamazoo

Highway: I-94

Closest city: Kalamazoo

Start date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Estimated end date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Two lanes of I-94 will be open in each direction.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 1,105 jobs.