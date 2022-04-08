Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,853 in the last 365 days.

Traffic shift to eastbound I-94 lanes delayed

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Originally anticipated to start tomorrow, contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation are anticipating moving eastbound traffic onto the newly built lanes of I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road by Thursday, April 22. Wet and snowy weather has delayed some of the work necessary for the shift.

Contractors are anticipating shifting westbound I-94 traffic over to the eastbound lanes in early July to begin rebuilding the westbound lanes.

This is the second year of work on the two-year project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. The Portage Road interchange is being rebuilt with a single-point urban interchange, realigning Kilgore Road at Portage Road. The $87 million investment connects several I-94 expansion projects from west of US-131 to Sprinkle Road completed since 2008. A video explaining the project is available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

County: Kalamazoo

Highway: I-94

Closest city: Kalamazoo

Start date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Estimated end date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Two lanes of I-94 will be open in each direction.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 1,105 jobs.

You just read:

Traffic shift to eastbound I-94 lanes delayed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.