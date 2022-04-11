Cambridge Memorial Hospital Launches SeamlessMD for an Innovative Digital Surgical Patient Experience
Hip and knee replacement patients can self-report data and share photos of their wound through the platform to their care teams
With the convenient access to their care teams, patients experience improved compliance and fewer post-surgical complications.”CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH), a full service, acute care hospital providing exceptional health care to the communities of Cambridge, North Dumfries, and the region of Waterloo today announced they are keeping patients connected to their care team with SeamlessMD, to increase access to care while improving patient outcomes. As part of an Ontario Health initiative to leverage technology to tackle the COVID-19 surgical backlog, CMH is joining many other healthcare organizations with the launch of the SeamlessMD to digitally support patients undergoing hip and knee surgery. Seamless MD is a leading digital surgical experience platform that has been widely adopted in North America.
Using SeamlessMD, orthopedic patients undergoing total hip and knee replacement surgery at CMH are guided from pre-surgical preparation through post-surgical recovery via personalized education, progress-tracking, and post-op symptom monitoring using their own device (e.g. smartphone, tablet, computer). After surgery, while recovering at home, patients can access education and self-report data such as pain scores, symptoms, range-of-motion, and share photos of their wounds through the platform remotely.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly advanced the need for digital healthcare services, reducing the necessity for in-person visits,” shares Ingrid Whitehead, Chief of Surgery, Orthopedic Surgeon at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. “SeamlessMD is a useful resource for patients, giving patients the option to receive care from the convenience of their own home whilst simultaneously keeping patients on track and helping us to increase the efficiency of care delivery.”
“SeamlessMD is a very user-friendly platform that provides patients with comprehensive patient education to facilitate more effective self-management at home. This allows health care providers to redistribute their time and expertise more effectively,” shares Rob Howe, Director of Digital Health at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. “With the convenient access to their care teams, patients experience improved compliance and fewer post-surgical complications.”
SeamlessMD has a proven track record for success, with over 25 studies or evaluations done by health systems showing that the technology helped to reduce hospital length of stay by 1-2 days, readmissions by 72%, ER visits by 47% and hospital costs by $1,000-$2,000 per patient.
“SeamlessMD is honoured to collaborate with Cambridge Memorial Hospital, as they continue to inspire innovation within healthcare,” shares Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlessMD. “This partnership highlights our dedication to supporting healthcare organizations as they continue to prioritize the delivery of convenient, efficient, and effective healthcare via digital care journeys.”
About Cambridge Memorial Hospital
Cambridge Memorial Hospital is an acute care hospital offering a full complement of integrated services including surgery, maternity, laboratory, diagnostics and emergency. It employs over 1,600 dedicated and skilled health care professionals, technicians and staff, 250 physicians and almost 500 volunteers providing exceptional care to the residents of Cambridge, the township of North Dumfries and the Region of Waterloo. For more information, visit www.cmh.org.
About SeamlessMD
SeamlessMD provides the leading Digital Patient Engagement platform used by hospitals and health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphones, tablets or computers and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education and progress tracking. Providers receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is directly integrated with EHRs such as Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Trillium Health Partners, William Osler Health System and Sunnybrook use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs. SeamlessMD is recognized as a Top 5 Condition Specific Platform in the 2022 AVIA Connect Top 50 Companies Report. For more information, visit: www.seamless.md
