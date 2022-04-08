The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Open Door
Author’s Life Experiences and Spiritual Insights
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Arjang Mirzadegan will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Open Door. The book is based on the author’s life experiences and spiritual insights. It is a unique experience of the spiritual realms; it can intrigue any reader to help recover their true identity. The book integrates health consciousness, meditation, hallucinogenic experiences, shape-shifting, and connection to Christ and others.
“I have known Arjang for over 20 years. Reading his life’s work, I understand now...when I’m with him in meditation or when he does healing work on me, his soul brings me to spiritual heights that I have never reached on my own. With his guidance, I have found the light inside myself!”
— Amazon Customer Review.
Arjang Mirzadegan has studied and taught the healing arts, yoga, and meditation for more than thirty years. He is an ordained minister, Reiki Master, Jin Shin practitioner, and an instructor in Western Therapeutic and Thai massage.
The Open Door
Written by: Arjang Mirzadegan
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other