Impact of Oral Hygiene Quantified by iData Research in Many Global Publications in Celebration of Oral Health Month

April is a month with an inspired focus to celebrate our oral health and to spread word for Oral Health Month throughout our communities.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is participating in celebrating and raising awareness for Oral Health Month. iData focuses on the importance of maintaining good oral health practices and supporting our communities by understanding the role and importance of the dental hygiene profession. This month’s theme, inspired by the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association (CDHA), is “Oral Health for Total Health”, reminding us all that taking care of our mouth, teeth and gums positively impacts other aspects of our lives.

To celebrate, iData is offering 10% off the FULL VALUE of each dental market research report during April with related charity contributions for every dollar spent. The reports are as follows and include some of our brand-new 2022 reports:

Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedSuite | Includes: Professional Market (Orthodontist, Dentist) and Direct-to-consumer Market (Device Type, Tier, Setting)

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | 10 MedSuites | Includes: Allografts, Xenografts, Synthetic Bone Grafts, Dental Barrier Membranes & Dental Growth Factor Devices

Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | 10 MedSuites | Includes: Dental CAD/CAM Systems, Dental 3D Printers, Dental CAD/CAM Blocks & Discs

Dental Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2019-2025 | 3 MedSuites | Includes: Intraoral X-Ray Imaging, Extraoral X-Ray Imaging & Cone Beam Computed Tomography Devices

Dental Implants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental Implants (Premium, Value, Discount, Mini), Final Abutments (Stock, Custom Cast, CAD/CAM)

Dental Materials Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Europe & United States | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental Cements, Impression Materials, Direct Restorative Materials, Bonding Agents, Core Build-up Materials & Dental Anesthetics

Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | United States & EU15 | 2019-2025 | 2 MedSuites | Includes: Dental Treatment Center Units, Dental Cabinets, and 10 more

Dental Overdentures and Implant Bridge Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | United States | 2022-2028 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental Overdentures, Implant Bars, and 2 more

Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | 10 MedSuites | Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Inlays, Onlays, Veneers, Dentures, Denture Teeth & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics

Follow the link below to visit our promotion page in which highlights all of the reports listed above with links to each individual report. If you find yourself interested, do not hesitate as the promotion only lasts until the end of April.

https://idataresearch.com/idata-promotions/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Impact of Oral Hygiene Quantified by iData Research in Many Global Publications in Celebration of Oral Health Month

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
Company/Organization
iData Research
7300 Edmonds St., 602
Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N0G8
Canada
+1 604-266-6933
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

More From This Author
Impact of Oral Hygiene Quantified by iData Research in Many Global Publications in Celebration of Oral Health Month
CAD/CAM Technology Continues to Induce Innovation in the U.S. Overdenture and Implant Bridge Market
Obesity Rates Aid in Surge of U.S. Wound & Tissue Management Market
View All Stories From This Author