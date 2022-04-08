Impact of Oral Hygiene Quantified by iData Research in Many Global Publications in Celebration of Oral Health Month

April is a month with an inspired focus to celebrate our oral health and to spread word for Oral Health Month throughout our communities.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is participating in celebrating and raising awareness for Oral Health Month. iData focuses on the importance of maintaining good oral health practices and supporting our communities by understanding the role and importance of the dental hygiene profession. This month’s theme, inspired by the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association (CDHA), is “Oral Health for Total Health”, reminding us all that taking care of our mouth, teeth and gums positively impacts other aspects of our lives.

To celebrate, iData is offering 10% off the FULL VALUE of each dental market research report during April with related charity contributions for every dollar spent. The reports are as follows and include some of our brand-new 2022 reports:

Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedSuite | Includes: Professional Market (Orthodontist, Dentist) and Direct-to-consumer Market (Device Type, Tier, Setting)

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | 10 MedSuites | Includes: Allografts, Xenografts, Synthetic Bone Grafts, Dental Barrier Membranes & Dental Growth Factor Devices

Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | 10 MedSuites | Includes: Dental CAD/CAM Systems, Dental 3D Printers, Dental CAD/CAM Blocks & Discs

Dental Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2019-2025 | 3 MedSuites | Includes: Intraoral X-Ray Imaging, Extraoral X-Ray Imaging & Cone Beam Computed Tomography Devices

Dental Implants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental Implants (Premium, Value, Discount, Mini), Final Abutments (Stock, Custom Cast, CAD/CAM)

Dental Materials Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Europe & United States | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental Cements, Impression Materials, Direct Restorative Materials, Bonding Agents, Core Build-up Materials & Dental Anesthetics

Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | United States & EU15 | 2019-2025 | 2 MedSuites | Includes: Dental Treatment Center Units, Dental Cabinets, and 10 more

Dental Overdentures and Implant Bridge Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | United States | 2022-2028 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental Overdentures, Implant Bars, and 2 more

Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | 10 MedSuites | Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Inlays, Onlays, Veneers, Dentures, Denture Teeth & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics

