The LA Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Science and Logic in Medical Diagnosis: In Defense of Individual Patients
Author’s Shares Us the Knowledge of Medical Diagnosis and How It Can Help Individual Patients
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lee Forstrom will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Science and Logic in Medical Diagnosis: In Defense of Individual Patients. A book about health, medicine, and diagnosis. There are different themes in the book being focused on by the author. It talked about correct diagnosis, cause and effect, probabilities, and homogeneity among all humans.
Traditional and radical models of diagnosis were discussed and compared in the book. It may have undesirable shortcomings for both models. Far from dismissing science, but robust medical science, knowledge, experience, and professional clinicians, and it continues in caring for her or his patients.
Currently living in Wayzata, Minnesota, Dr. Lee Forstrom has pursued a long career in medicine. He taught philosophy of science and logic at Simon Fraser University. His practice
and research spanned the scope of nuclear medicine, internal medicine, radiology, and the philosophy of science.
Written by: Lee Forstrom
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
