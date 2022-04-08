The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, NFL Behind: No Father Left Behind

Emergency, Emergency, Call the Father Immediately!

“Week 4 and a missed period signals a conception or baby is on the way. The fetal cells are multiplying. Ensure folic acid in her diet or as a supplement.”—” — Fenzl RN Msn

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tonya Fenzl, RN, MSN, APRN, CNM will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book title, NFL Behind: No Father Left Behind. A guidebook to help our soon-to-be fathers on how they would share the hardships of their wives during their pregnancy phases. The author has been a certified nurse- midwife with 30 years of maternal-child healthcare. She gained much insight through her work and behind the stories and educated the fathers-to-be so they shall participate and understand the process of giving birth to their baby.

The self-help book for the future fathers appears to be related to football so they can read without fear of their co-parenting pressure. It is full of facts and center, as men often are. Free of emotional guidance and adds wisdom to assist in the process.

Tonya Fenzl is a married mother of five and certified nurse-midwife, a consultant for hospitals and clinics, and a professional expert witness for legal cases. She is an educator and a global health volunteer. She has been to Somalia and trained midwives in Africa, and she has been to Haiti and educated women on safe birth in their huts. Fenzl fights for the life of unborn babies and freedom from sex crimes.

NFL Behind: No Father Left Behind

Written by: Tonya Fenzl, RN, MSN, APRN, CNM

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.