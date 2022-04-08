Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival 2022 presents, The Little Boy Who Wished God Had Not Given Him a Brain: Big Momma Books

A Boy Who Lived Who Made His Life Not Meaningfully

“The family accepted his behavior because he was an only child and both his mom and dad thought his actions were cute. Cous was their Little King, for a while that is, until Sissy was born.”—”
— Elizabeth Arkward Newton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Elizabeth Arkward Newton will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book title, The Little Boy Who Wished God Had Not Given Him a Brain. An illustration book illustrated by Patrick L. Newton. It is a children's book about a little boy who had no energy to use his brain, except it adapts to his world. Every move he made he complained about it like how he did not know how to dress, or how to put on a jacket or coat, and other personal & self-care he should do. He wished God had given him an extra toy instead of a brain.

The only purpose of his brain was to make his world make-believe. He thinks that he will be convinced of his life that he would be fine without a brain.

Elizabeth Arkward Newton, the youngest of eight children, was born in Lyndhurst, Virginia, and raised in the valley of the Afton Mountains. She attained education in different places called Albemarle and Nelson countries. After 30 years of service as a Budget/Management Analyst in the Office of the Solicitor, she retired and worked as a substitute teacher for the Prince George’s public school system and Capitol Christian Academy, a private school in Maryland.

Currently living in Troy, Virginia, Newton with her family, her inspiration for writing children’s stories comes from her beautiful grandchildren and students.

The Little Boy Who Wished God Had Not Given Him a Brain
Written by: Elizabeth Arkward Newton
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

