JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews House Bill 1552, legislation that would change provisions related to funding for charter schools; Senate Joint Resolution 46, which — upon voter approval — would require all county assessors to be elected; Senate Bill 758, a measure that seeks to modify various provisions relating to bidding procedures for certain public projects for facilities; and what remains for lawmakers this session.
Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 8
