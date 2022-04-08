Submit Release
Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 8

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews House Bill 1552, legislation that would change provisions related to funding for charter schools; Senate Joint Resolution 46, which — upon voter approval — would require all county assessors to be elected; Senate Bill 758, a measure that seeks to modify various provisions relating to bidding procedures for certain public projects for facilities; and what remains for lawmakers this session.

