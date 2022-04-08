The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Under Five Flags

Behind The Political Turmoils in Koreas, Russia, Japan, American Invasion

“Growing up in Korea during the 1930s and 1940s was most challenging — and somewhat dangerous. However, this time period was the link between the current modern era and the ancient ways.” — Hackchan Rhee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Hackchan Rhee and Marta L. Tullis will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with their published book title, Under Five Flags. A book based on the true story of Hackchan Rhee’s experiences under different states and political issues. The book detailed the people’s characteristics, their existence in humanity, and other dark undercurrents. Rhee was born in Pyongyang, Korea, before World War II, and immigrated to the United States. He lived under the rule of Russia, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, and the United States. It made him knowledgeable about the futility of socialism and the devastation that a “planned economy” can have on society.

“With North Korea so much in the news, it’s enlightening to read this first-person account by a man I was privileged to know, Hackchan Rhee. Not a rags to riches tale but rather the story of a North Korean man who overcame a difficult childhood that feels his dreams came true by coming to America and living in the Denver suburbs and working in aerospace. Interesting insights of his life and passion for education including his harrowing escape to the west.”

— Carolyn L. Malaby, Amazon Customer Review.

Hackchan Rhee has been a U.S. citizen for fifty-two years. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His professional accomplishments include the design of commercial and aerospace items. Marta L. Tullis has had a long career as a configuration analyst in the aerospace industry. Upon retirement, she hopes to resume her ham- radio hobby.

Both of them married for nearly twenty-eight years and enjoyed many years of hiking throughout the Rocky Mountains.

Under Five Flags

Written by: Hackchan Rhee and Marta L. Tullis

