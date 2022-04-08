Submit Release
Westbound I-94 ramp to southbound M-39 closing for two weeks for repairs in Wayne County

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, CrossD2@Michigan.gov Agency: Transportation

ALLEN PARK, Mich. ­- Beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, through the end of April, the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound M-39 in Wayne County will be closed to allow for the repair of a wall that was damaged in a crash. Traffic will be detoured to northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway), then westbound Outer Drive to southbound M-39.

Crews will suspend work over the Easter Holiday from 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, through 7 a.m. Monday, April 18.  

