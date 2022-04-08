The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception

Author Envision a Hidden Treasure that Life is a True Treasure Needed to be Explore

“Before you were born, time had absolutely no meaning or importance. Time is a treasure hidden away. Life is a thief that allows you to take a tiny portion.” — Gary G Scott

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gary G. Scott will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title, Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception. A self-reflection book about situations, events, and adventures that demand the author’s attention. Nature, human behavior, God’s unbelievable power, and love, and more. Some are very pleasant-canoeing down an early morning river. Some are most

unwelcome-children hungering for food and thirsting for love. There are contributions of values, expectations, and priorities, a summary of what is good and what is evil.

It is a single voice, spanning over five decades, that will continue unraveling until it also comes to rest and eventually will only be remembered by God and by the contents of the book. Gary G. Scott was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and raised in the small town of Leachville that is still here. He attended Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould for college. Gary has been writing his entire life. Writing is the best way to vent feelings and frustrations. It allows entry into what

otherwise might be a hidden, secret world.

He has lived in Corbin, Kentucky, since 1969, working at American Greetings Corp until the plant closed in 2002. Blessed with children, grandchildren, and friends, now retired, it helped him enjoy those special gifts even more.

Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception

Written by: Gary G. Scott

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.