The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception
Author Envision a Hidden Treasure that Life is a True Treasure Needed to be Explore
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gary G. Scott will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title, Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception. A self-reflection book about situations, events, and adventures that demand the author’s attention. Nature, human behavior, God’s unbelievable power, and love, and more. Some are very pleasant-canoeing down an early morning river. Some are most
unwelcome-children hungering for food and thirsting for love. There are contributions of values, expectations, and priorities, a summary of what is good and what is evil.
It is a single voice, spanning over five decades, that will continue unraveling until it also comes to rest and eventually will only be remembered by God and by the contents of the book. Gary G. Scott was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and raised in the small town of Leachville that is still here. He attended Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould for college. Gary has been writing his entire life. Writing is the best way to vent feelings and frustrations. It allows entry into what
otherwise might be a hidden, secret world.
He has lived in Corbin, Kentucky, since 1969, working at American Greetings Corp until the plant closed in 2002. Blessed with children, grandchildren, and friends, now retired, it helped him enjoy those special gifts even more.
Unraveling: A Collection in Poem and Personal Perception
Written by: Gary G. Scott
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other