Ten tips for Idaho spring black bear hunting

Idaho provides hunters the opportunity to hunt black bears during the spring so you don’t have to wait until fall to start big game hunting. All you need is a 2022 hunting license and bear tag. People typically hunt bears by pursuing them with hounds, baiting them, or spotting and stalking.

If you have hounds, you’re probably already a seasoned bear hunter and need no explanation why they’re a worthy game animal. If you don’t have hounds, or you don’t want to set up a bait station, bear hunting doesn’t require any equipment you don’t already have for deer or elk hunting. You just need to learn how to hunt a different animal.

Here are 10 tips to get you started