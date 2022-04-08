Increase Access Point Capacity With Wi-Fi 6 Capable Cable Assemblies
Amphenol RF expands its cable assembly offerings with additional SMA to AMC configurations on micro-coax cable types capable of Wi-Fi 6 performance.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our cable assembly portfolio with additional SMA to AMC configurations on 1.13 and 1.32 mm micro-coax cables. The configurations offer more efficient bandwidth sharing with excellent RF performance up to 9 GHz. The versatile nature of the SMA connector coupled with the small footprint AMC connector makes these assemblies ideal for IoT, antenna and Wi-Fi 6 applications.
SMA connectors are a popular choice for designs that require vibration-resistant capabilities due to their secure threaded coupling mechanism. The front mount SMA bulkhead jacks are constructed with gold-plated brass bodies and gold-plated phosphor bronze contacts. Whereas AMC connectors, compatible with industry-standard U.FL, boast an extremely user-friendly tactile lock that guarantees a reliable connection. These right-angle connectors are engineered with either gold-plated black PBT or silver-plated phosphor bronze bodies and gold-plated phosphor bronze contact. The ultra-flexible micro-coax cables that complete this assembly design are useful in applications with limited space. The 1.32 mm version is also double shielded to ensure low signal loss.
These 50 ohm SMA to AMC cable assemblies join a robust collection of existing ultraminiature cable assemblies. They feature an extended frequency range that allows them to support Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, high-efficiency Wi-Fi designs. This type of Wi-Fi is typically used in dense environments and employs advanced antenna technology which allows for more simultaneous communications and improved speeds.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
