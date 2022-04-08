Sense Month Is Unprecedented Opportunity for Fresh Customer Experiences
New first impressions possible as Sense Month gears up for April and highlights opportunity for businesses to reintroduce themselves to customers after pandemicRESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Evolution and its SenseMapping practice team announce the second annual Sense Month this April. Sense Month celebrates being fully human. Sensory intelligence and experience design for the five human senses and sensemaking in the head, heart and gut.
As the economy reopens, Sense Month represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to make an intentional first impression again, and new businesses to make a full sensory impression right from the start, whether in-person or distributed and online.
What does your business look like? Sound like? Feel like? Smell like? Taste like? Join us and you'll quickly learn how to design in this space for both your organization and your customers. Discover why sensory intelligence can boost your presence and bond your customers to the experience you deliver.
Two sessions hosted by Content Evolution's SenseMapping team on Tuesdays at 2 PM ET will help you take advantage of this moment: April 12 & 19. To join these sessions write to act@sensemapping.world for registration.
SenseMapping practice leader Kevin Clark says, “these two sessions will unpack a SenseMapping case study featuring global high tech enterprise Lenovo. We will share the SenseMapping i5 assessment and maturity model and ways for enterprise clients to advance in developing and delivering coherent experience and presence both inside and out the organization.”
SenseMapping has its origin in applications of design thinking at IBM and ThinkPad (today Lenovo) over two decades ago now widespread at IBM and in the marketplace at large. Kevin Clark is a pioneer in multi-track journey mapping and is Director emeritus Brand & Values Experience, IBM, and the first Brand Steward for ThinkPad notebook computers. Kevin is Federation Leader & President of Content Evolution, and Chairman & CEO of ChoiceFlows Inc.
SenseMapping co-founders Dr. Stacey Baer, Todd Hoskins, Jim Kwolyk and Dr. Kazuhiko Yamazaki are experts in organizational sense-making and design intelligence. Kaz Yamazaki is the author of Experience Vision, a professor at Musashino University in Tokyo and is co-founder of X-Design Academy. Jim Kwolyk is the design director for Content Evolution and the owner of Kwologic Design. Todd Hoskins is the founder of Canopy Gap, dedicated to purposeful organization vitality; the name “Canopy Gap” comes from a phrase used in ecology referring to the open spaces in forest canopies where sunlight allows new growth to emerge on the forest floor. Stacey Baer is an expert in User, Customer and Brand Experience Strategy, having developed and employed key experience strategies at IBM, Lenovo and Whirlpool.
SenseMapping is offered by Content Evolution, a federation of professional practice companies working in research and voice-of-people, strategy and business models, brand strategy and management, and customer and employee experience.
Learn more about SenseMapping at www.sensemapping.world
Learn more about Content Evolution: www.contentevolution.net
Jim Kwolyk
Content Evolution
+1 980-875-8260
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn