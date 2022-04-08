Speaker Interview with Takeda Pharmceutical ahead of the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference.

SMi Group reports: Exclusive speaker interview released with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd ahead of the Highly Potent API Conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its 6th year, the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference offers you peer-to-peer networking with industry experts including heads and directors of EHS, Occupational Hygiene, Quality Assurance and more. Taking place on 9th and 10th May in London, UK.

With a key focus on expanding your community and exploring the latest developments in the industry at this two-day event, including key regulatory updates, and leading case studies from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

SMi caught up with Ester Lovsin Barle, Head of Product Stewardship and Health, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd to discuss her role, priorities, current projects, opportunities, and her involvement as a speaker at the upcoming event.

Considering Highly Potent APIs continues to be an important aspect of pharmaceutical manufacturing, have you seen any changes toward their handling or discussion in the past year?

Health and safety of the employees are still a top priority for our company. On a corporate side we strive to develop and integrate management systems to site operations, especially those that handle compounds that may pose higher risks due to their intrinsic hazards. While there have been many discussions during the COVID-19 pandemic about the relevance of risk vs hazards, the difference is still a challenge to communicate.

What is the greatest challenge for you to personally overcome within the Highly Potent API field currently?

There has been a shift in operations to include new technologies and utilize old technologies in more sustainable manner. At Takeda we strive to be a leader in sustainability. The combination of sustainability thinking, and health protection needs experts from both sides to have a join conversation, not to shift any risks in the value chain. An example about these synergies was published by Schmidt and Guytingco recently in an article titled Ventilation and Sustainable Laboratories (https://synergist.aiha.org/202202-sustainable-laboratories)

What topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say will make it relevant to the audience in 2022?

The topic of safe limits is increasingly reaching the awareness of us all. We know about our planetary limits, and equally we have limits for the chemicals that we are exposed to. I will talk about these limits.

Ester will be presenting on day one of the conference on "Hazards and Potency of New Therapeutic Modalities" which covers:

• Assessment of data relevancy, adequacy, reliability

• Determination of exposure limits in the absence of data

• Case study of nucleic acids

SMi’s 6th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference

Conference: 9th - 10th May 2022

Interactive Workshops: 11th May 2022

London, UK

