ZEE CONTENT SALES - QUICK LOOK AT 'ON DEMAND CONTENT': Different Strokes for Different Folks
Sanak is an action-thriller film, taking through the emotions and journey of a lone hero, who fights overwhelming odds in a restricted environment, to save his wife and other unfortunate, helpless hostages from the perils of the evil
Lakshmi a kind-hearted girl, hailing from a middle-class family, strongly believes in helping others, but her life takes an unexpected turn when her fate is tied to Rishi Oberoi, an industrialist’s son.
A LOOK AT HOW ZEE CONTENT SALES, CONTENT PROVIDER WITH LARGEST PROGRAMMING LIBRARY IN THE WORLD IS POISED TO CATER TO THE CHANGING CONTENT REQUIREMENTS IN 2022
Digitization and technological advancements have indeed changed content production, distribution, recommendation and therefore consumption! Today’s consumer has smart recommendations for content discovery at the click of a button and fast access to their personal choice of content.
In post Pandemic Europe, specifically, the SVOD industry witnessed a remarkable surge and television markets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE region) not only grew in terms of subscription numbers, but reports indicate that the average TV viewing time per capita has also gained traction; there is a growing appetite for scripted content in Europe and in countries like Bulgaria, Croatia and Serbia have seen dramatic growth in TV viewing time. In fact, key driver is the ‘theme’ of the content, language is no longer an issue if the core concept is powerful and brings in strong, relatable narrative.
It is a known fact that reality and comedy are viewed mostly on live TV while content like crime, thrillers and family dramas rule the universal popularity. Drama formats have worked very well for the audience in Europe, with shades of family, crime thriller and comedy. Zee Content Sales houses a variety of titles to satiate this appetite, in family dramas we have Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Meet; in the most popular crime and thriller category there are shows like, Agent Raghav, Daayan and Manmohini; comedy fare such as Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Lala’s Ladiez, to name a few. Globally, reality shows are unanimously popular, especially singing and dancing talent shows and our home-grown formats like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dance India Dance have been topping the charts for years owing to the sheer fact that these shows open opportunities for people from all corners where the world becomes their stage.
For long, CEE region has enjoyed Indian feature films, which are known for its great stories across, romance, action, costume, period and thriller genres and that demand continues to grow with the changing viewing habits. Zee Content Sales portfolio has the largest library, with over 5000 movie titles across multiple regional languages and boasts of the best of Hindi Bollywood blockbusters that are forever in demand in both Western Europe and CEE region. Our power pack of film titles include Sanak, URI – The Surgical Strike, Rashmi Rocket to name a few. Moreover, there is a huge fan following for some of the iconic actors of Bollywood in this region and Hindi feature film titles like Ra.One, Pardes, Karan Arjun of ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan; Mera Naam Joker, Sangam, Shree 420 of the ‘Legendary’ Raj Kapoor; Radhe, Dabangg 3, Race 3 of ‘Heartthrob of Bollywood’ Salman Khan and Enemmy, Justice Choudhary, Military Raaj of ‘All Time Action Hero’ Mithun Chakraborthy are always in demand.
The key trend of content traveling globally is in our favour, as we have been doing that for decades in the Indian market with adaptations in multiple languages.
QUOTE: Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer - International Business at ZEEL, stated,
“Our aim in 2022 is to stick to our core business of storytelling. We adapt stories that hold the scope to travel widely and enjoy an audience of one billion plus consumers across the globe and our aim is to double it in the coming years. Operationally, we are no longer looking at just one-year plans but are designing blueprints for the next 3-5 years. It is an outlook of Different strokes for different folks: we will stick to our core expertise in some markets, experiment in few and adapt different business models in other markets”.
