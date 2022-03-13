ZEE CONTENT SALES BRINGS ACTION AND DRAMA FARE AT HONGKONG FILMART 2022 surging ahead with new content for Asian markets
ZEE CONTENT SALES BRINGS ACTION AND DRAMA FARE AT HONGKONG FILMART 2022 -surging ahead with all new content bouquet for Asian markets-
Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer - International Business at ZEEL, stated, “We are keenly looking forward to Hongkong Filmart 2022 as it marks the first marketplace for the Asian region and this year, we are bringing a robust mix of drama and action content for the Asian audience with new titles. While the consumer is increasingly spoilt for choice, Drama and Action genres remain popular and have witnessed a significant rise in demand for the past two years. Our stories are relatable and most adaptable to suit the regional viewing appetite. We are bringing a power pack of Bollywood action films and drama titles, such as: Squad, URI – The Surgical Strike, Rashmi Rocket, and popular drama titles – Family Drama: Meet, Food & Lifestyle: Goan Gullies and our latest Historical offering, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal”.
The slate comprises of Family, Food & Lifestyle and Historical dramas that will satiate the appetite for variety content and the films on offer cater to the direct demand of Thrillers and Action. In the APAC region, the tendency to experiment is growing and we have been agile to change to these dynamic trends and continue to offer the content as per audience demand.
CONTENT SHOWCASE:
TELEVISION SHOWS
Family Drama: Meet
Despite her efforts to provide for her family, Meets disregard for societal gender norms and her nonconformist job as a delivery agent make her an unsuitable girl in the eyes of her family.
Food & Lifestyle: Goan Gullies
Goa is known for its beaches, shacks, churches and seafood. But do you know about kiteboarding and dolphin conservation that are equally popular in Goa? Rocky and Mayur are all set for a journey to explore the unexplored Goa in their unique style. Local beach games, food and much more while watching the most mesmerizing sunsets at pristine white-sand beaches and a dose of vitamin Sea.
Historical Drama: Kashibai Bajirao Ballal
Protected and pampered as a child, Kashibai rises to the challenge and proves to be an able administrator when her husband Peshwa Bajirao sets out to expand the Maratha empire.
FILMS:
Squad (Action)
STF commando Bhim Rana and his team are tasked with protecting the granddaughter of a scientist who possesses the blueprint of a lethal cyborg programme.
URI - The Surgical Strike (Action, Thriller)
The film is a dramatized account of the retaliation by Indian Army to the 2016 URI attack. Major Vihaan Singh Shergill is a valiant army man who aces in strategic operations. Vihaan's brother-in-law Karan, who is also an army-man, gets killed in the Uri attack. This incident triggers Vihaan to join the surgical strike operation and go all guns blazing to avenge the loss of his slayed fellow officers in the Uri attack.
RASHMI ROCKET (Sports, Drama)
Rashmi, a small-town girl, overcomes societal barriers and goes on to become a national-level athlete. However, her career hits rock bottom when she is forced to undergo a gender test.
