Bắc Giang work to provide optimal conditions for RoK investors

BẮC GIANG – The People’s Committee of northern Bắc Giang Province on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of organisations and agencies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Việt Nam and 170 Korean investors in the locality.

Chairman of the People's Committee Lê Ánh Dương said that the RoK ranked first in the number of projects in Bắc Giang with 321, and second in registered capital with nearly US$1.4 billion.

Jeong Woo Jin from the RoK Embassy in Việt Nam said that as Bắc Giang planned to build an industrial park exclusively for Korean firms, the embassy was willing to connect Korean investors with Bắc Giang in the areas of high technology, human resources development, supporting industry and logistics.

Meanwhile, Kim Young Chul, Vice President of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Hà Nội, said that Bắc Giang was an ideal investment destination for Korean investors thanks to its attractive incentives and good infrastructure system in industrial parks as well as its favourable geographical locations.

On the occasion, Bắc Giang announced the formation of a Korean desk that comprises eight members led by the Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, aiming to support Korean investors in the locality. VNS