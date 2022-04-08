Submit Release
HCM City hosts the sixth VCCA

VIETNAM, April 8 -  

Visitors at the exhibition as part of the sixth VCCA in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of organisers

HCM CITY — The sixth Việt Nam International Conference and Exhibition on Control and Automation (VCCA) opened its doors on Friday in HCM City.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt spoke highly of VCCA, considering it a prestigious scientific event in the field of control and automation after over 10 years of implementation.

He also highlighted the role of control and automation in the country's science and technology industry. 

Out of 99 high technologies that were given the top priority for development by the State, 20 were in the field of automation, he said, adding that in the list of 107 prioritised high-tech products, 30 were involved in the automation sector. 

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth VCCA - the largest of its kind thus far, has attracted 138 scientific reports from research institutes, universities and enterprises, Nguyễn Quân, Chairman of the Việt Nam Automation Association, said. 

The three-day event has three main activities: a scientific conference, an international exhibition and a business forum.

The conference gathers prestigious Vietnamese and foreign scientists to introduce their research results and exchange experience.

A business forum comprises five sessions on smart cities, digital transformation in production, smart agriculture, renewable energy and start-ups.

The exhibition includes technological solutions and products of foreign corporations, domestic enterprises and students of academies and universities nationwide.

It comprises about 70 booths from domestic and foreign enterprises, departments, institutes, schools and local automation associations.

Notably, new and high-tech products in smart lighting, smart agriculture, energy saving, new energies, and supporting industries for the automation sector are being displayed.

The VCCA has been held biennially since 2011. Last year, it was cancelled due to the pandemic. — VNS

 

