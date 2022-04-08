SDDOT and Walworth County Seek Public Input into Walworth County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 8, 2022

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

SELBY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Walworth County, will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, April 14, 2022, to gather public input to develop the update to the Walworth County Master Transportation Plan. This open house public meeting will be held at the Selby High School (108 E. Dakota St. in Selby) starting at 5:30 p.m. The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided.

The Walworth County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation in Walworth County, and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Walworth County’s roadway, bus / transit, bicycle and pedestrian systems.

For those who cannot attend the meeting or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at https://klj.mysocialpinpoint.com/walworth-county-transportation-plan.

An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs, and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance.

Written comments will be accepted until April 28, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

