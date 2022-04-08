Marsha Butler of The Butler Initiative to be Featured on Close Up Radio

APLHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the reckoning following George Floyd’s murder, companies and organizations of all sizes are facing challenges with diversity, equity, and inclusion. Many of these organizations have been inspired to address disparities in talent selection and retention, improve benchmarking by hiring DE&I practitioners to help cultivate a culture of inclusivity striving to change their organizational culture from within.

Marsha Butler is an executive coach, business consultant, and the founder of The Butler Initiative, where she specializes in helping leaders who are focused on their personal and professional growth, leadership development, as well as organizational innovation and transformation, to help align organizations with their business goals and strategic priorities.

“Organizations got very used to only caring about the bottom line with limited intention behind changing their culture,” says Marsha. “The 21st century organization means more women, more people of color and more intergenerational workers. Organizations must prepare for this future now. Diversity, equity inclusion impacts us at all levels, and there's much more work to be done.”

Prior to launching The Butler Initiative, Marsha was a transformative, executive-level leader in a global consumer products company, with a primary focus on corporate social responsibility, global marketing, social impact and non-profit engagement.

As vice president of global oral care for Colgate-Palmolive, Marsha led the organization’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures global health initiative program, forging partnerships to bring lasting change to health and hygiene practices to underdeveloped and vulnerable populations around the world and helping to improve the oral health of more than a billion children.

“I had the honor to work with professional teams in more than 80 countries around the world who implemented the program. It gave me a true platform to understand what it means to be a leader,” recalls Marsha. “It allowed me to understand the needs of people around the world, and the true meaning of diversity, equity, and inclusion. I learned about the importance of innovation, cross-functional teamwork and how to effectively work within organizational complexities.”

With an understanding of corporate America as an African American woman and how to navigate the obstacles to grow and develop, Marsha empowers women and people of color to reach their maximum potential and grow into the leaders we need.

“I enjoy working with leaders who are looking to grow and transition in their lives,” says Marsha. “My role as a coach is to help them become aware of who they are today and help them to understand their emotional and social capacity for growth, change and to reach their set goals in the future.”

