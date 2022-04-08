Sustainable Lab Receives Award from Nikkei × Japan Financial Services Agency at 2022 Fintech Summit

As all business and investment decisions become ESG-oriented in the future, we will continue to expand our business to illuminate all "good" companies all around the world.” — Yuki Kishi, CFO

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., operating the non-financial data bank TERRAST β, hereby announces that it was selected as the winner of the Mitsubishi Estate Award in the Startup Impact Pitch at FIN/SUM2022 co-hosted by Nikkei Inc., the largest business media in the country and Japan Financial Services Agency.

The "FIN/SUM2022" pitch is the gateway to the unicorns of the future, where innovative Fintech startups from Japan and overseas compete. In the final pitch contest, the company won one of the top three prizes, the Mitsubishi Estate Prize.

The judges recognized the company's social impact, the strength of its team to expand overseas, and the sophisticated UX/UI of its product. They expect the company to lead and enlighten the non-financial data field in Japan and become a global leader.

▶︎Comments from Yuki Kishi, CFO

I am very honored to receive this prestigious award. As all business and investment decisions become ESG-oriented in the future, we will continue to expand our business by deepening our products and building a sustainable team to illuminate all "good" companies all around the world through the visualization of non-financial values. We are looking for new members who want to join the forefront of creating a sustainable world with the power of data science!

▶︎ TERRAST β, non-financial data bank

The non-financial databank TERRAST β visualizes a company's environmental and social contribution using AI and big data. More than 700 non-financial data items per company are collected and analyzed by AI. Based on the analysis results, the degree of contribution to sustainability is visualized, by breaking-down the overall score into individual themes such as climate change, environmental management, diversity, and workers' rights. The system also enables users to view the data that make up the data, and to compare their company with other companies in the same industry over time. Since December 2021, some of the major Japanese financial institutions have started adopting the system. The system is also available with an interface in English for non-Japanese financial institutions. TERRAST β will evolve into a one-stop platform that enables information gathering and analysis to illuminate "good companies" globally.

▶︎Sustainable Lab inc.

Sustainable Lab with a vision “Towards the world appreciating all sustainabilities”, founded in 2019, is a big data professional team using AI to analyze non-financial and ESG/SDGs data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Green Transformation（GX）. The team members are mainly with the backgrounds in data science, sustainability, and financial engineering from all over the world. Thus, we’re the unique team and can highly contribute to the field of non-financial data.