Kat Friedman, Sam Heyer, & Habitats by Kat (HBK) Leading The Way Supporting Travel Consultants To Become Their Own CEO

The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition

The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue

Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer, Co-Founders of Habitats by Kat, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine

It was great having the dynamic duo of Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer on the show. I love what they are doing with Habitats by Kat, and they have a very unique approach with their platform.”
— Andy Jacob
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer, Co-Founders of Habitats by Kat for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.

ABOUT Habitats by Kat

Who We Are
Women Leading Travel & Hospitality is a membership-based association that connects executive women across all sectors of the travel and hospitality industry. Its mission is to unite, inspire and empower its community of executive women leaders by providing unparalleled resources, support and motivation to achieve personal and professional growth.

Our History
Women Leading Travel & Hospitality is the sister community of the Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC). WIRLC came about after co-founders Jennifer DiPasquale and Melissa Campanelli discovered that while there were many women working in retail, that wasn’t reflected in the number of women in C-suite positions. Therefore, in 2014, they launched an exclusive community of women executives at leading retailers and brands. Jennifer and Melissa are the ultimate champions for fellow woman executives and abide by the belief that women investing in other women is good business.

Why We Are Here, Right Now
The travel and hospitality industry saw a devastating downturn in 2020. We may not know the challenges that lie ahead, but we do know a trusted community of like-minded women is needed now more than ever. We’re certain there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and we want to help the entire way through and beyond. Women Leading Travel & Hospitality is here to guide you through it both personally and professionally with a community and network that’s stronger than ever.

Where We Are Going
Our team will provide this community resources focused on both executive professional development and business strategy, launch both virtual and in-person events, and expand our core membership base. In the coming years, Women Leading Travel & Hospitality’s plan is to grow, with the guidance of our expert advisory board. Our community’s immediate needs will always be at the forefront, and we’re excited for our evolution as we embark on this journey. We promise, we’re just getting started.

Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer discusses the newest offerings of Habitats by Kat, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer was amazing. The success of Habitats by Kat is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer on the video series.

Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Habitats by Kat. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Kat Friedman and Sam Heyer”.

