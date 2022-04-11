Capital Numbers is the No.1 Testing and QA Provider on G2
G2 rated Capital Numbers as its No. 1 Testing and QA provider out of 100+ mobile and web app developers in the market.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G2 released its Testing and QA providers’ list, ranking Capital Numbers at the No.1 position. Capital Numbers is delighted to secure this top spot and wants to thank G2 for the honor.
This rank goes to show Capital Numbers’ excellent software testing services. It demonstrates the company’s outstanding contributions to improving software quality standards.
To get featured among promising QA service providers is a significant achievement. To rank No. 1 is even more monumental.
This rank is special because G2 aggregates all the unbiased, honest client reviews and then displays the mean rating score using an algorithm. There are no paid promotions in the process. G2 sources verified reviews from real users only. Therefore, this rank is purely organic, reflecting the overall customer satisfaction.
Capital Numbers is happy to have secured a top position in this organic ranking system and conveys its gratitude to all its team members. Software testing is a vital process, and Capital Numbers has some of the most seasoned engineers to do the job. It boasts of certified QA engineers who are motivated and proactive.
Underpinned by years of experience, the company excels in functionality, performance, compatibility, security, and integration testing. It leans heavily on test automation (if the project demands it) and supports manual testing (if it makes sense). It assigns QA managers to supervise testers personally. It even lets clients manage their dedicated QA teams for direct collaboration.
Depending on the client's needs, it customizes solutions to up its QA game. The result? Happier clients. And this G2 rank is proof of that. Today, it is the highest-rated QA provider with client reviews like:
“Great business partner in India with excellent talent”
“Highly solution oriented team”
These kind words give Capital Numbers an edge over the rest and help software buyers find the most trusted provider within a single marketplace. Capital Numbers is happy to receive all the attention and is confident of winning more clients with the best-fitted testing solutions in the years ahead.
About G2
G2 is a US-based peer-review platform that contains unfiltered, unbiased, 100% validated reviews from actual users and not “pay-to-play” analysts. G2 is a one-stop space to avoid the inherent risks of buying business technology. Millions of monthly buyers who trust this marketplace make fail-proof decisions for their next crucial software purchase.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web, mobile, and software application development services for global customers. With 650+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, and several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide.
