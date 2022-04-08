Global Household Type Fans Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Household Type Fans Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Household Type Fans Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the household type fans market size is expected to grow from $27.44 billion in 2021 to $29.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The household fans market is expected to reach $36.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Increased electrification especially in rural areas will contribute to the growth of the household fans market in the forecast period.

The household fans manufacturing market consists of sales of household electric fans including ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, exhaust fans and wall fans.

Global Household Type Fans Market Trends

Household fan manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.

Global Household Type Fans Market Segments

The global household type fan market is segmented:

By Type of Product: Ceiling Fans, Table Fans, Pedestal Fans, Exhaust Fans, Wall Fans

By Type of Current: AC Residential Fans, DC Residential Fans

By Application: Home, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Store-Based Retailing, Direct Sales, Non-Store-Based Retailing

By Geography: The global household fans market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hunter Fan Company, Casablanca, Emerson Ceiling Fans, Minka, Monte Carlo, Craftmade, Litex, Fanimation, Kichler, Panasonic, and Crompton Greaves.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

