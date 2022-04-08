Irepa International Engages SensorComm To Monitor NOx Vehicle Emissions in California
Project to monitor tailpipe emissions and provide diagnostic intelligence for transportation managementLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorComm Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”, “SensorComm” or “SCT”) with offices in California and New Mexico (USA), is pleased to announce that Irepa International®, LLC (“Irepa”) based in Palm Springs, CA (USA), has engaged the Company to monitor NOx vehicle emissions in a California transportation project using SensorComm’s Wi-NOx™ technology.
Wi-NOx™ monitors NOx emissions at the vehicle tailpipe (where pollution enters the environment) and provides diagnostic intelligence for transportation management. This enables planning and prioritization for infrastructure changeover (e.g. fleet optimization or transition to electric vehicles) and can help validate and quantify current modeling efforts (e.g. air quality).
Wi-NOx™ monitoring on the California-based project has commenced and will continue for the remainder of 2022.
Additional information will be made available in future news releases.
Contact: SensorComm Technologies, Inc. (USA) | office@sensorcommtech.com
+1.415.273.9188 | https://sensorcommtech.com | @sensorcommtech
Contact: Irepa International, LLC (USA) | https://www.irepainternational.com/
About SensorComm Technologies: SensorComm is building a better, more sustainable world with smart (IoT-based) early-warning solutions for transportation, energy and health. We provide Wi-NOx™ pollution monitoring systems for vehicles, emission sensing for natural gas infrastructure and EvexiaBand™ for COVID-19 and beyond. Our systems provide information and intelligence leading to efficiencies that enable individuals to make smarter choices for themselves, and the world around them.
About Irepa International: Irepa International is a technology consultant and system integrator who uses its cutting edge IoT and Industrial Cybersecurity solutions to help public (city, state and federal government) and private sector customers (most industry verticals) digitally transform and optimize their organizations with intelligent automated operations. Irepa is a certified SBE (small business enterprise), DBE (disadvantaged business enterprise), MBE (minority business enterprise) and Micro SBE (small business enterprise).
SensorComm is an Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance partner, and a Cisco® Solution Partner Program member. SensorComm’s work is partially supported by the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and U.S. Department of Energy. Cisco® is a registered trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. Intel® is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. EvexiaBand™ is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition and should not be relied upon for any medical purpose. SensorComm Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Disclaimer available at: https://sensorcommtech.com/policies/
