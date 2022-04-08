Capital Numbers is the #1 Software Developer on the G2 List 2022
G2 rated Capital Numbers as the #1 software developer out of 944 participants on the list.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G2 recognized Capital Numbers as its No.1 software developer in 2022. It’s a proud moment for Capital Numbers to have topped a list with 944 deserving names competing.
G2 ranked these leaders based on their positive client reviews. It measured how unbiased, genuine, recent, and high-quality those reviews were. It aggregated all such information, applied a unique algorithm, and then rated the leaders that scored the best.
Capital Numbers is proud to have scored phenomenally well and topped the charts. The team feels humbled and delighted with this level of performance and achievement.
It feels even more special because G2’s software development list had some big names in the industry. To grab the No. 1 spot among some of the best developers in the world genuinely deserves to be lauded. It reflects Capital Numbers’ consistency and quality. It shows the company’s unwavering commitment to catering to its clients.
The company remained dedicated to delivering custom-made software solutions. It executed complex software development projects for Fortune 500s, small businesses, and startups worldwide. Today, it has a phenomenal track record of awards, recognitions, certifications, client appreciation mails, and a diverse portfolio.
Clients want to partner with Capital Numbers because it constantly strives to make things profitable. It drives excellence with well-thought-out software solutions as per needs. It offers quick resource scaling when required. It also lets clients choose their dedicated teams if the demands are so. Overall, it aims to fulfill every client’s needs under different circumstances. As a result, many want to remain partners with the company, month after month.
Today, Capital Numbers is a company ranking high with client reviews that state:
“5-star development services”
“Cost-effective full-service web design company”
“Great developers at a decent price point”
“A great partner for staff augmentation”
The company wants to thank its clients for these reviews that serve as a true inspiration. It also wants to thank its team members, without whose efforts, positive client feedback, and the G2 recognition wouldn’t have been possible.
Not only does this G2 rank reflect the company’s credibility, but it also gives future clients better insights about who to choose as their tech partner.
About G2
G2 is a US-based peer-review platform that contains unfiltered, unbiased, 100% validated reviews, reviews that are written by actual users and not “pay-to-play” analysts. G2 is a one-stop space to avoid the inherent risks of buying business technology. Millions of monthly buyers who trust this marketplace make fail-proof decisions for their next crucial software purchase.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web, mobile, and software application development services for global customers. With 650+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, and several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
