Children’s Show Cancellation The Very Hungry Caterpillar

MACAU, April 7 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is cancelling the tour of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, a string of shows produced by a Shanghainese company originally scheduled for 14 through 17 April at the Small Auditorium. The cancellation happens due to the epidemic prevention measures put in place in China. Refunds are available through 17 May at CCM’s Box Office and Macao Ticketing Network counters. In the meantime, CCM is actively engaged in settling a new date to stage this exciting performance.

Appreciating the understanding and tolerance of our young audience, IC will keep monitoring the pandemic developments, following the Health Bureau’s relevant guidelines and implementing appropriate timely measures. For further information and refund details, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the ticketing hotline (853) 2840 0555.

