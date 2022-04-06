Senate Resolution 261 Printer's Number 1556
PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1556
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
261
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, MENSCH,
LANGERHOLC, CORMAN, REGAN, MARTIN, BAKER, FONTANA, BREWSTER,
BARTOLOTTA, KANE, ARGALL, SCAVELLO, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI,
VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, GORDNER, SANTARSIERO,
DiSANTO, AUMENT, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, STREET, YAW, COSTA,
K. WARD, DUSH, PITTMAN, BROWNE, ROBINSON, TOMLINSON,
YUDICHAK, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO, APRIL 6, 2022
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, APRIL 6, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and service of Lebanon City Police Lieutenant
William Lebo.
WHEREAS, Lieutenant William Lebo was a 40-year veteran of the
Lebanon City Police Department; and
WHEREAS, In 1995, Officer Lebo received a commendation for
action beyond the call of duty when he and another officer were
the first responders to a murder and a suicide; and
WHEREAS, Officer Lebo and the other officer performed CPR on
the victim until medical help could arrive; and
WHEREAS, In 2005, Officer Lebo was promoted to the rank of
lieutenant; and
WHEREAS, On March 31, 2022, Lieutenant Lebo was responding to
a domestic disturbance call in Lebanon City when a gunman shot
three of the officers at the scene; and
WHEREAS, Lieutenant Lebo sustained fatal wounds and the other
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15