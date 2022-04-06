Submit Release
Senate Resolution 261 Printer's Number 1556

PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1556

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

261

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, MENSCH,

LANGERHOLC, CORMAN, REGAN, MARTIN, BAKER, FONTANA, BREWSTER,

BARTOLOTTA, KANE, ARGALL, SCAVELLO, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI,

VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, GORDNER, SANTARSIERO,

DiSANTO, AUMENT, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, STREET, YAW, COSTA,

K. WARD, DUSH, PITTMAN, BROWNE, ROBINSON, TOMLINSON,

YUDICHAK, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO, APRIL 6, 2022

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, APRIL 6, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and service of Lebanon City Police Lieutenant

William Lebo.

WHEREAS, Lieutenant William Lebo was a 40-year veteran of the

Lebanon City Police Department; and

WHEREAS, In 1995, Officer Lebo received a commendation for

action beyond the call of duty when he and another officer were

the first responders to a murder and a suicide; and

WHEREAS, Officer Lebo and the other officer performed CPR on

the victim until medical help could arrive; and

WHEREAS, In 2005, Officer Lebo was promoted to the rank of

lieutenant; and

WHEREAS, On March 31, 2022, Lieutenant Lebo was responding to

a domestic disturbance call in Lebanon City when a gunman shot

three of the officers at the scene; and

WHEREAS, Lieutenant Lebo sustained fatal wounds and the other

