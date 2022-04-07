Prime Minister addresses European photonics event in Vilnius: Lithuania is a welcoming place not only for discussion but also for a true breakthrough

LITHUANIA, April 7 - On Thursday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė addressed the annual general meeting of the European Photonics Industry Consortium pointing out the importance of high technologies and Lithuania’s attention to their development.

‘Physical, energy, and cyber security have always been top priorities for any Lithuanian government, but today, we feel the common understanding of those priorities among our EU and NATO partners and see lots of specific actions that follow. Lithuania is a welcoming place not only for discussion but also for a true breakthrough: turbulent times bring new opportunities, and it is up to us as to how successful we are in making the best of them’, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

The photonics industry has the potential to drive a qualitative leap not only in defence or cyber security but also in the Green Transformation in the energy sector, and thus step up efforts in finding energy alternatives to oil and gas from Russia. The Prime Minister noted disruptions in global supply chains, which are prompting the European Union to invest in Community manufacturing of optical and photonic components.

Finally, the Prime Minister pointed out that these were but a few of the opportunities to mention, and that there were plenty more of them in medicine, biotech, semiconductors, and other areas, and wished the participants all the best in their further endeavours.