Bridge rehab work near Riverside may cause delays

RIVERSIDE, Wyo. — Travelers may experience delays as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Mountain Construction begin bridge rehab work on two bridges on WYO 230 by Riverside.

Starting Monday April 11, crews are scheduled to set a concrete barrier with lane closures and traffic lights at two bridges along WYO 230 at mile posts 100.35 and 109.54. Once the barriers are erected, minor bridge repair will begin at both locations.

The project will begin in the town of Riverside and continue approximately ten miles east ending at mile post 110.39. Work will also include milling and overlay to be completed later in the summer.

Motorists should use caution and obey traffic signals as they navigate the single open lane while crews work in the other. Delays are possible, so WYDOT recommends planning for extra time to reach your destination.

Work is expected to be completed in the fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

