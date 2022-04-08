Submit Release
ADOT to complete repaving US 60, SR 260 in Show Low

US-60-and-SR-260-mapSHOW LOW – With warmer temperatures returning, the Arizona Department of Transportation will resume repaving 11 miles of US 60 and SR 260 in Show Low on Sunday, April 10.

The projects, which started last summer, include repaving US 60, known locally as Deuce of Clubs Avenue, from milepost 336, just outside the Show Low city limits, to Adams Street. Crews are also repaving SR 260, known locally as White Mountain Boulevard, from US 60 to Wagon Wheel Road.

Work will occur overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday evenings and continuing through Friday mornings. Drivers can expect intermittent east- and westbound lane closures. One travel lane will remain open in each direction while the overnight work is taking place. Motorists should be prepared for delays of up to 20 minutes during overnight work.

Lane restrictions will not be in place during daytime hours or weekends, and business access will be maintained at all times during construction.

The projects are scheduled to be completed late fall 2022.

For more information on paving US 60 and SR 260 in Show Low, visit azdot.gov/ShowLow.

During the past five years, ADOT spent approximately $507 million on pavement preservation projects across the state. 

