Gerald Albright Is Set To Release His Second EP In April of 2022

Photo Credit: Brandon Albright/Snow Desert Productions Photo Credit: Bobby Roebuck/Shot To The Head Photography

The highly anticipated sequel to "G-Stream", entitled, "G-Stream 2 Turn It Up" is creating quite a buzz in the global music community

I’m very proud of this project, and my mission is to offer unique grooves and positive messages through my music to uplift my listeners in every way possible!” — Gerald Albright

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albright's career as a world-renowned musician has been highlighted by nearly four decades of pure excellence. With April being Jazz Appreciation month, we are honored and excited to receive some extra special love from the Jazz Guru in the form of new music for our spirits.His highly anticipated 2nd EP, "G-Stream 2 Turn It Up" will be released to music platforms worldwide on April 29th. The EP is the sequel to "G-Stream", which was released in 2020, where all three of his songs went to #1 on the Billboard chart.With eight Grammynominations, twenty CD’s and two EP’s in his discography, Albright continues to create the kind of music that enhances the lives of listeners who enjoy being uplifted by the powerful melodies of his soothing sax.The G-Stream series brings people together through peace, gratitude, and global consciousness, despite any of the polarities found in the political arena. Albright’s music remains timeless in the sense that it resonates with people from all walks of life. When the human language sometimes staggers to convey a message of encouragement and love–his music always gets delivered straight to the heart.Not only has Albright become a household name as a stellar and accomplished musician, but he is also a recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed upon him from President Joseph R. Biden in September of 2021 for his extraordinary contributions to music and humanity."G-Wiggle", one of the songs on the "G-Stream 2 Turn It Up" EP, was released to the radio on March 21, 2022 and is successfully moving its way up on the Billboard chart. The song was named after his grandson Gavin, because he would wiggle when Albright would feed him blueberries in the morning. The wiggle was Gavin's way of happily expressing his love for his grandfather and for the food he was receiving. The name fit, and we love it!"G-Stream 2 Turn It Up" can be preordered HERE Get ready for another great, global music explosion from the amazing Gerald Albright

