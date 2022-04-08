Important Notice Posted: Invoices of Sales to Wholesalers

Effective March 18, 2022, Public Chapter 714 (2022) eliminates the requirement that every distiller, rectifier, vintner, and importer selling distilled spirits or wine to licensed wholesalers send the Department of Revenue duplicate sales invoices. Read more in important notice #22-02.
