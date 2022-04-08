Drops by Manuela Cacciaguerra

MALDONADO, MNANTIALES, URUGUAY, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eye-V Gallery is pleased to announce the photography exhibit “Drops” by artist Manuela Cacciaguerra to be held at Galería del Paseo, Manantiales, Uruguay, from April 9 through 22.

Drops is Cacciaguerra´s exploration of the interaction between mist and a spiderweb, forming water drops in fantastic patterns with appearances that range from quasi engineered constructions to a fine lace. Cacciaguerra marvels at the perfection created in these encounters and her work conveys this wonder.

Manuela Cacciaguerra was born in Germany and currently lives in Italy. She has dedicated her whole artistic life to research Nature, combining an obsession with Light, with a passion for Beauty and Elegance applied to fundamental elements such as Water and Earth.

Eye-V Gallery was created in 2021 focused on neo-naturalist photography, hosting an international community of photographers and based in Uruguay, Milan and New York. Galería del Paseo, Ruta 10, Km. 163, Manantiales, Tel. +598 99 631 116 silvia@galeriadelpaseo.com

www.eye-vgallery.com / @eyevgallery / eyevgallery@gmail.com



Eye-V Gallery tiene el agrado de convocar a la muestra de fotografía “Drops” de la artista Manuela Cacciaguerra en la Galería del Paseo, Manantiales, a celebrarse entre el 9 y el 22 de abril.

En Drops Cacciaguerra explora la interacción entre el rocío y la telaraña, donde se forman gotas de agua con patrones fantásticos, que varían desde construcciones de apariencia cuasi ingenieriles, hasta un fino encaje. Cacciaguerra se maravilla ante la perfección creada en estos encuentros naturales y su trabajo comunica esta sensación de asombro.

Cacciaguerra nació en Alemania y actualmente vive en Italia. Ha dedicado su vida a investigar la Naturaleza, una búsqueda que combina su obsesión por la Luz con una passion por la Belleza y la Elegancia aplicadas a elementos fundamentales como el Agua y la Tierra.

Eye-V Gallery nació en 2021 centrada en la fotografía neo-naturalista, con sedes en Uruguay y Nueva York, y agrupa una comunidad internacional de fotógrafos.

Galería del Paseo, Ruta 10, Km. 163, Manantiales, Tel. +598 99 631 116

silvia@galeriadelpaseo.com

www.eye-vgallery.com / @eyevgallery / eyevgallery@gmail.com