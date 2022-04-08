Smoke Inn Releases A Comprehensive Cigar Guide
Smoke Inn is the “connoisseur’s corner”, a place where cigar enthusiasts, aficionados, fanatics, and newcomers alike can find exactly what they’re looking forPALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoke Inn is the community’s most loved cigar shop in Southern Florida. The company also operates one of the most robust international cigar shops found online, making the buying process easy, fun, and most importantly, affordable. You can browse through a vast inventory of the industry’s latest and greatest - including rare and collectible offerings.
The company has released a comprehensive guide via its online blog. In this article, you can learn the unique differences between cigars of different shapes, colors, and sizes. This will help seasoned veterans, as well as newcomers, save time and money when picking out the perfect smoke.
Smoke Inn is a business built for the community, local and global. Every cigar is handpicked to make sure it meets the highest standards for its customers. The shop even offers exclusive cigars, made by the industry’s leading manufacturers, only available at Smoke Inn. It’s often said, “If we don’t carry it, it’s not worth smoking!” This is because, unlike many “big box” online retailers, Smoke Inn truly cares for the craft.
For more information, visit Smoke Inn Cigars’ online shop.
About Smoke Inn
Smoke Inn opened its doors in 1996 at a single location. As popularity rose, the company expanded into a global eCommerce business and opened up 9 other major locations in southern Florida. Smoke Inn consistently strives to offer cigar enthusiasts the best possible buying experience - this includes industry-leading customer service, mobile-friendly layout, fast and affordable shipping (even international!), consistently affordable pricing, and access to the most sought-after cigars on the market. Smoke Inn’s knowledgeable staff is ready and waiting to aid in your quest of finding the perfect cigar.
