The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Art of Shadows

“The only news that she has received about Michael had been from her eldest son, Jaquas, and his bride, Koyasha, when they came through a year after the Talarin Wars ended. Michael was heading” — Chris Tirrell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Chris Tirrell will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book title, Art of Shadows. It’s a work of fiction about action, adventure, and darkness. The story is set after a great war that ended in the Kingdom of Tokai. The kingdom is at peace again but power is there as that is what keeps monarchy in the age of kings.

The story follows Michael Starr and his companions when they live a new life as mercenaries after returning home from the Talarian War. Their friendships and loyalties will be tested as Lord Vermidius rises to power and seeks to claim the Serenity Palace as his own. Companions reunite, and new friends are made in the struggle to hold the dark lord at bay.

“An amazing debut novel from this author. Loved the emotion, detail, and adventures he took his characters on. Love the fantasy genre and am excited to see what comes next from him!” — Christian Michaels, Amazon Customer Review.

Chris Tirrell, a long-time writer who was first inspired by an upperclassman on the school bus

who enjoyed telling him magical,

Art of Shadows

Written by: Chris Tirrell

