The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Battle of the Plastics: The Animals Story

'Protect Our Dear Animal Friends! Stop Pollution! Stop Waste Ignorance!'

“Ha-yo I’m Layla, the sea lion who loves to lounge. But I keep getting jabbed with broken bottles laying around! I have cuts on my flippers, and marks on my belly. ”—” — Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book title, Battle of the Plastics: The Animals Story. It’s a children’s learning illustrated book about preventing pollution and solid waste problems in our waters, land, and air. Then, how greatly it affects human beings and the animals at large.

The lives of the animals on the planet Earth are critical at present as every rare species is endangered, and other kinds of animals are scared and scarce for food and habitat. Thus, we human beings need to help them and protect them from this problem.

Author Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts is a kind-hearted person who has a passion for helping others before herself. In past years, she has been a part of charities raising money for the animals at Brennan Humane Society. Eberts was a part of the Phi Sigma Foundation and helped raise money for children at local schools to form a better education. Using both her artistic talent and positive charisma, she has helped those societies be successful, and those experiences have created who she is today.

Battle of the Plastics: The Animals Story

Written by: Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts

