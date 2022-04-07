Statement on GOP decision to close Glenwood Resource Center

Statement by Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls and House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst on decision by Iowa Republican Leaders to close Glenwood Resource Center

“Today is a devastating day for the residents, families, employees, and everyone who calls Glenwood home. We owe a debt of gratitude to the professional medical staff and caregivers at the Glenwood Resource Center.

“As state lawmakers, we have an obligation to ensure the safest and smoothest transition possible for all those impacted by the planned closure. The people whose lives are affected deserve the dignity and respect of a transition that ensures their safety, security, and futures.

“This decision became inevitable because of years of indifference and neglect shown to the Glenwood community by Governor Reynolds and Republican lawmakers. This transition must be handled far better than previous closures, like those in Clarinda and Mt. Pleasant.

“Iowa Democrats will listen to, and advocate for, the families and workers in Glenwood during this closure to make sure they are heard throughout this difficult process.”

###