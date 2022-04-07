The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, God Plants a Garden: A Different Kind of Love Story

New Perspective of the Creation of the World and the Thoughts of God in its Creation

“Now that God had made a place to put His garden and shaped His garden into a ball, realized that the garden could not be seen very well because it was still dark all around.”—” — Buck Elder.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Buck Elder will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled God Plants a Garden: A Different Kind of Love Story. The book represents another meaning and imagination of how God created the world. Do you question or wonder how God decides to make each day of the creation process? How did God decide where to put His creation, what He was going to include, what each

thing would look like, what each thing would be named?

The book takes a new perspective on the creation story and gives you the opportunity to imagine journeying with God through the creative process each day, discovering some possible answers to these questions, and appreciating all that God must have had to do as He created His paradise and discover a different kind of love story along the way.

Buck Elder lives in a peaceful and friendly South Georgia town, where he has taught Sunday school for youth and adults for many years.

Stay tuned for the upcoming release of the republished version of God Plants a Garden: A Different Kind of Love Story through Authors Press.

