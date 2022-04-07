Submit Release
I-96 Flex Route update: Wixom Road ramps, South Hill Road bridge closing in Oakland County

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

NOVI, Mich. ­- Work on the I-96 Flex Route along Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange continues with bridge work closing the Wixom Road ramps beginning 6 a.m. Monday, April 11, through Monday, April 25.

The following restrictions will be in place:

I-96 ramps to Wixom Road

  • The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound Wixom Road will be closed. Detour: Exit at Beck Road, then go north on Beck Road. Next, take westbound West Road to northbound Wixom Road.
  • The westbound I-96 ramp to southbound Wixom Road will be closed. Detour: Exit at Beck Road, then go south on Beck Road. Next, take westbound Grand River Avenue to southbound Wixom Road.

Wixom Road ramps to I-96

  • The northbound Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed. Detour: Westbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Kent Lake Road, then westbound I-96.
  • The southbound Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed. Detour: Eastbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Beck Road, then eastbound I-96.
  • Northbound and southbound Wixom Road will have one lane open over I-96.

South Hill in Lyon Township

South Hill Road will be closed over I-96 for a month for bridge repair work beginning 7 a.m. Monday, April 11 (weather permitting), through 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.

  • Northbound South Hill Road detour: Westbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Milford Road, then eastbound Pontiac Trail to South Hill Road.
  • Southbound South Hill Road detour: Westbound Pontiac Trail to southbound Milford Road, then eastbound Grand River Avenue to South Hill Road.

This I-96 Flex Route project includes rebuilding the freeway, rebuilding the median shoulders for use during peak periods, sign upgrades, and active traffic management installation, including intelligent transportation systems (ITS) equipment, overhead gantry installation and ramp signals for metering traffic onto the freeway. Electronic message boards will alert drivers with speed advisories and travel information.

Details on this three-year-project are available at DrivingOakland.com, along with contact information. 

I-96 Rebuilding Michigan project profile - Oakland County

