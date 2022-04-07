MDOT invites public comment on proposed changes to the review process for historic properties

Contact:

Monica Monsma, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-335-4381

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking public input on a draft programmatic agreement (PA) for the Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act review process. The PA would make the review process more efficient for historic properties that could be affected by MDOT actions.

The Federal Highway Administration developed the draft PA in consultation with the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, tribal nations, and MDOT. The draft PA is now available for a 30-day public review and comment period.

Background: The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 is the nation's primary historic preservation law. It defines the legal responsibilities of federal agencies for the management of historic properties. Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requires agencies to consider potential effects of actions that involve federal funding on historic properties, such as buildings and archaeological sites. Federal agencies must seek and consider the views of the public as part of the Section 106 process. MDOT has a current PA for trunkline projects and the new PA will be expanded to include local agency projects with federal funding administered by MDOT. The purpose of the PA is to streamline the review process by allowing qualified MDOT staff to perform much of the work required under Section 106.

Public comment: Please submit public comments by May 8, 2022. Provide comments using the online comment form,or by mail, e-mail, or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

