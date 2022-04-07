The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Live

To Be Alive in a Society Wherein Youth is Losing Hop and Faith, Changes will Occur

“Jackson is broken from daydreaming about his first meeting with his recruitment officer by a loud noise coming from the stairway. Someone lost grip of their bicycle, but no one was injured.”—” — Thomas B. Deloach.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Thomas B. Deloach will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Live. The book has a variety of entertainment and learning to provide. It is full of comedy, dance, excitement, and romance. It all started with two opposite complete and total strangers whose paths collide, and in three months, their lives are changed forever.

A young male who purposely entraps himself into his schoolwork for fear of failure, named Efron is extremely intelligent but lacks people skills because he chooses not to use them. Until his life suddenly collides with a bizarre character. Jackson values relationships over success, family over the business, and time over money. Their story depicts how these things by default have lost their value in today’s society without most realizing it.

“Thomas Deloach brings a powerful message of humanity to life through his characters. It’s a teaching of empowerment and humanity wrapped in the characters of his creation. Each character is a representation of our lives, our struggles and the discovery of facing daily challenges with definite answers. Throughout his novel his motivational teachings are portrayed to bring each reader to their fullest potential while enjoying the entertainment of love, life, and comedy in his book. Emotional ending!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Thomas B. Deloach is an author, founder, chief executive officer, consultant, and public speaker.

He enjoys swimming, learning, and people.

Live

Written by: Thomas B. Deloach

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.