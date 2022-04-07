Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,115 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Live

To Be Alive in a Society Wherein Youth is Losing Hop and Faith, Changes will Occur

“Jackson is broken from daydreaming about his first meeting with his recruitment officer by a loud noise coming from the stairway. Someone lost grip of their bicycle, but no one was injured.”—”
— Thomas B. Deloach.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Thomas B. Deloach will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Live. The book has a variety of entertainment and learning to provide. It is full of comedy, dance, excitement, and romance. It all started with two opposite complete and total strangers whose paths collide, and in three months, their lives are changed forever.

A young male who purposely entraps himself into his schoolwork for fear of failure, named Efron is extremely intelligent but lacks people skills because he chooses not to use them. Until his life suddenly collides with a bizarre character. Jackson values relationships over success, family over the business, and time over money. Their story depicts how these things by default have lost their value in today’s society without most realizing it.

“Thomas Deloach brings a powerful message of humanity to life through his characters. It’s a teaching of empowerment and humanity wrapped in the characters of his creation. Each character is a representation of our lives, our struggles and the discovery of facing daily challenges with definite answers. Throughout his novel his motivational teachings are portrayed to bring each reader to their fullest potential while enjoying the entertainment of love, life, and comedy in his book. Emotional ending!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Thomas B. Deloach is an author, founder, chief executive officer, consultant, and public speaker.
He enjoys swimming, learning, and people.

Live
Written by: Thomas B. Deloach
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Live

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.