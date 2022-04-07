Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Until Death Does Its Part

A Powerful Guide to a Creation of a Healthy Marriage

“Eager to be joined in holy matrimony, with sweat just pouring off of her face, she stood outside of the church with cars and people far and wide. Waiting to go inside and get hooked up.”
— Jonthan R. Downing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jonthan R. Downing will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Until Death Does Its Part. It is a guidebook that is useful during the matrimonial phase of a couple. The light affliction that God’s chosen people suffer and die to are for a more exceeding and eternal weight of glory. Death has to do its part in us, meaning the death of one’s self to the will of our creator God. When we choose to give God what he is longing for in our lives without compromise, we reap the benefits of a peaceable fruit.

“This book was very helpful to me and my current situation. It’s inspirational, encouraging, and real! I recommend this book to anyone that’s married or looking to be married. I have the privilege of knowing the author, and she doesn’t just write. She lives what she writes.” — Esteban Rivera, Amazon Customer Review.

Jonathan R. Downing is a senior pastor and co-founder of Shalom International Church in Edenton, North Carolina, CEO of several businesses, and a recipient of a Masters of Divinity from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Until Death Does Its Part
Written by: Jonthan R. Downing
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

