2022-04-06 08:34:50.797 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Grain Valley

A Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 prize on a Scratchers ticket purchased at Casey’s General Store, 1111 S. Buckner Tarsney Road, in Grain Valley.

When the player spotted the “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” ticket, he decided to buy it on the spot.

“They only had one left of that ticket,” he explained. 

He said he couldn’t believe it when he scratched it off and realized he had won $100,000.

“I just thought, ‘Something has got to be wrong here!’” he shared. “I don’t win like this!”

It wasn’t until he showed the ticket to a friend that it set in.

“I’m still just like, ‘There’s no way.’”

$100,000 Prize Multiplier” is a $5 Scratchers ticket that started on Jan. 31. The game offers prizes ranging from $5 up to top prizes of $100,000. It currently has over $9.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more top prizes.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

